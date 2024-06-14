Viral video: Police drag out ‘dead body’ floating in Telangana pond. It turned out to be…

A motionless body floating in a pond led to panic in the Warangal district of Telangana recently when locals assumed the man had drowned and died. Police were informed that the body had been floating in water for around five hours. When cops reached the spot to drag the ‘dead body’ out, however, they discovered the man was very much alive and taking a nap in water to cool off in the scorching heat. A 'dead body' in a pond turned out to be a man taking a nap.(X/@sudhakarudumula)

The bizarre series of events unfolded in Telangana. A video of the man waking up upon being dragged by the police has generated much amusement on social media.

X user Sudhakar Udumula shared the video while writing: “Residents of Reddypuram Kovelakunta in Hanumakonda were taken aback today after discovering what they initially believed to be a dead body floating in the local pond. The man, later identified as a quarry worker from Kavali in Nellore District, was found lying motionless in the water from 7 am to 12 pm.”

Take a look at the video below:

The video has received over 4 million views on X. According to reports, the man was a quarry worker who was floating in the pond to cool off.

When locals assumed it was a corpse and informed the Kakatiya University police, cops reached the spot to drag him out. Much to their shock, however, the man woke up and clambered out of the pond himself.

Upon being questioned, he reportedly said that he had been working for 10 days straight at a granite quarry. Exhausted after his 12 hour shift, the man decided to take a dip in the pond but soon fell asleep.

His presence, however, created panic among residents of the area who noticed that he had been floating motionless for over five hours.