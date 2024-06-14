Viral video: Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey gets angry, throws file at officer during meeting

A video of Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey throwing a file at an officer during a meeting has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, she lost her cool after the officer tried misleading her. The image shows Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey throwing a file at an officer. (X/@ANINewsUP)

ANI took to X to share a video. “Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey throws a file at an officer during a meeting of officials held on drain cleaning and other issues in the Kanpur Municipal Corporation office,” they wrote. In the video, the mayor continues scolding the officer after throwing the file.

The Times of India (TOI), quoting sources, published a report, and according to it, Pramila Pandey got angry after a zonal engineer of zone-3 tried misleading her regarding the review of nullah cleaning.

Take a look at the video here:

Reportedly, the engineer stated that the nullah cleaning had started in March in his zone. However, the mayor said that he was presenting her with incorrect information. The sources, according to TOI, added, “She further rebuked him saying that when nullah cleaning started in May, then how the zonal engineer was claiming that he had started the work in March."

Following this, the mayor told the chief engineer of Kanpur Municipal Corporation that she would inspect the nullah cleaning work of all the zones from June 14.

According to TOI, additional municipal commissioners, engineers of all zones, and health department officials were present at the meeting where the incident took place.

According to the outlet, the mayor earlier got angry at Metro officials. She punished them by switching off the ACs and fans in their rooms and forcing them to sit in the halls.