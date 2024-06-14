Viral video: Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey gets angry, throws file at officer during meeting
During a meeting on drain cleaning and other issues, Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey threw a file at a zonal engineer. The video of the incident is now viral.
A video of Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey throwing a file at an officer during a meeting has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, she lost her cool after the officer tried misleading her.
ANI took to X to share a video. “Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey throws a file at an officer during a meeting of officials held on drain cleaning and other issues in the Kanpur Municipal Corporation office,” they wrote. In the video, the mayor continues scolding the officer after throwing the file.
Also Read: Nepal mayor says missing daughter ‘found safely in Goa’ after Osho meditation
The Times of India (TOI), quoting sources, published a report, and according to it, Pramila Pandey got angry after a zonal engineer of zone-3 tried misleading her regarding the review of nullah cleaning.
Take a look at the video here:
Reportedly, the engineer stated that the nullah cleaning had started in March in his zone. However, the mayor said that he was presenting her with incorrect information. The sources, according to TOI, added, “She further rebuked him saying that when nullah cleaning started in May, then how the zonal engineer was claiming that he had started the work in March."
Following this, the mayor told the chief engineer of Kanpur Municipal Corporation that she would inspect the nullah cleaning work of all the zones from June 14.
Also Read: IRTS officer shares what happened when a person spat inside a new government office building
According to TOI, additional municipal commissioners, engineers of all zones, and health department officials were present at the meeting where the incident took place.
According to the outlet, the mayor earlier got angry at Metro officials. She punished them by switching off the ACs and fans in their rooms and forcing them to sit in the halls.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world