IRTS officer shares what happened when a person spat inside a new government office building

An Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer shared a post on how his office handled a person's habit of spitting inside the office building. J. Sanjay Kumar wrote that the incident happened in a new government office building, and the action against the person ensured they never repeated the same mistake. The image shows a picture of a government office building shared by an IRTS officer. (X/@Sanjay_IRTS)

“Yes, this is a government office building,” Kumar wrote as he shared two photos. One of the pictures shows a clear corner of the building, and the other photo captures a beautiful office hallway.

In the following lines of his tweet, Kumar shared the story of an employee who tried to dirty the office space. “It has been 8 months since we shifted but you will not find a single stain of pan. The first day we found spit on the floor we went through CCTV and got hold of the person. There are boards warning and mentioning they are under CCTV surveillance,” he added.

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected more than 2.4 lakh views. The share has accumulated close to 5,600 likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about the civil servant’s post?

“That’s how it should be done, penalise them and punish them, make them wash the stains that they spit,” posted an X user.

“Amazing to see this, certainly we as citizens need to keep it clean with or without CCTV. It is our responsibility!” added another.

“Another good step towards #SwachhBharatMission! More power to you for creating awareness,” joined a third.

“Great to see this! You have set an example,” wrote a fourth.