Columbus Day and Indigenous People's Day: Here's what to know

Columbus Day is a federal holiday in the United States, which is celebrated in the month of October, commemorating the anniversary of Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas. Columbus arrived at an island called Guanahaní in the Bahamas on October 12, 1492. Every year Americans celebrate the holiday on the second Monday of October. The day also marks Indigenous People's Day, which recognizes the legacy of those who lived there long before Christopher Columbus discovered America. Several U.S. states celebrate Indigenous People's Day through proclamations, while some commemorate it officially. A folk dancing group performs during the Columbus Day Parade in New York(AP Photo)

The name of the holiday varies internationally - some Latin American countries recognize the day as Día de la Raza or “Day of the Race” while in the Dominican Republic, it is known as “The Discovery of America.” Mexico renamed the holiday to “Day of the Pluricultural Nation.” However, the formal name in Italy is Giornata Nazionale di Cristoforo Colombo. This year Columbus Day and Indigenous People's Day falls on October 9.

Facts about Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day

Columbus Day was first observed in the United States on October 12, 1792, to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the historic arrival.

The first significant proposal for the recognition of Indigenous People's Day was made at the United Nations International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas in 1977.

In 2021, Joe Biden officially recognized Indigenous People's Day by signing a proclamation. It noted that the federal policies sought to “assimilate and displace” Native people and eradicate their cultures, as per CNN. Over 100 cities have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day. On this day several government offices and banks remain closed while schools and hospitals stay unaffected.

The holiday is generally centred around Native populations' voices and their achievements are held in high regard. Religious ceremonies are also conducted in several countries as a part of the festivities.

What is open and what's not?

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank branches will remain closed on October 9 in light of Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day. However, NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange will be open. Coming to postal services, The United States Postal Service will be closed while UPS and FedEx are likely to stay open.

All government offices and buildings will be closed while stores such as Target, Walmart, and Kroger will be open.