Use sunflower or canola oil? Johns Hopkins nutrition scientists uncover if seed oils are actually bad for you

Are seed oils really bad for you? They often get a bad rep for causing several diseases, including cardiovascular problems. However, according to Johns Hopkins nutrition scientists, the reality is that, in moderation, seed oils can be part of a healthy diet.

Are seed oils harmful?

In an Instagram post shared on June 18, referencing a report published on Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins nutrition scientists (Christopher Gardner and Matti Marklund) discussed whether seed oils are really bad for our health and the potential health risksß of consuming them.

Mostly, these claims about seed oils being unhealthy focus on eight particular oils: canola, corn, cottonseed, grapeseed, rice bran, safflower, soybean, and sunflower.

The nutrition scientists stressed that some wellness influencers warn against consuming seed oils, blaming them for a range of health problems and characterising them as toxic. However, scientific studies consistently show otherwise.

They explained that seed oils get a bad rap because they are often blamed for the negative effects of ultraprocessed foods that they are prevalent in. “Ultraprocessed foods are industrially manufactured products that contain little to no whole foods. Many ultraprocessed foods contain seed oils since they are low-cost. But it's not because of seed oils that these foods are unhealthy,” the post explained.

Moreover, these food items are ‘usually high in sodium, added sugars, unhealthy fats, and additives that, in high levels of consumption, can contribute to chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.’

‘Seed oils do NOT cause inflammation’: Health benefits of seed oils

Moreover, seed oils have an essential polyunsaturated fatty acid that humans can't produce on their own. It is called linoleic acid. It is found in many seed oils and is good for you.

A 2019 PubMed study showed that people with high levels of linoleic acid in their blood had a lower risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Research has also shown linoleic acid can:

improve glucose metabolism

prevent type 2 diabetes

reduce bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol)

increase good cholesterol (HDL cholesterol)

It may even lower blood pressure.

Additionally, seed oils do not cause inflammation. “The omega-6 fatty acids found in seed oils have been blamed for causing inflammation. Evidence shows that omega-6s, particularly linoleic acid, do not cause inflammation and may even help reduce it,” the scientists claimed.

Lastly, the nutrition scientists stressed that seed oils can be part of both healthy and unhealthy diets. They suggested instead of cutting out all foods containing seed oils, it is best to eat less ultraprocessed food and more whole foods, fruit, and vegetables, and then use seed oils together with those."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.