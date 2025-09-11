Patient's 'neck pulled sharply' after taking unprescribed vomiting tablet: Neurologist reveals if this can happen?

Often when we feel sick at home - because of a fever, acidity, stomach pain or feeling pukish after a heavy meal - we pop an over-the-counter tablet. In most cases, they are harmless. However, sometimes, the situation can turn dire. The patient's parents thought he was having a stroke. But it wasn't a stroke. It was a serious reaction to that one tablet. Something we called acute dystonia. (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay )

In an Instagram post shared on July 4, Dr Shakeeb Ahrar, a neurologist, explained the serious effects of taking vomiting and acidity tablets. In the video, he presented a cautionary tale of a patient who experienced severe muscle spasms in their neck after taking an unprescribed anti-vomiting tablet because he was ‘feeling a little sick after a heavy meal’.

One over-the-counter pill, one severe reaction

The neurologist highlighted the critical dangers of self-medicating with over-the-counter drugs, particularly for common ailments like nausea or indigestion. He shared the video with the caption, “Popped a pill for acidity. Ended up with painful muscle spasms. Here's what went wrong.” He cautioned, “This is why you should avoid taking vomiting or acidity tablets without medical advice.”

According to Dr Shakeeb, the patient felt a little sick after a heavy meal. So, he walked into a pharmacy, bought a tablet for vomiting without a prescription or consultation.

However, a few hours later, his neck pulled sharply to one side. “It locked there. He was in pain, unable to move. His parents thought he was having a stroke. But it wasn't a stroke. It was a serious reaction to that one tablet. Something we called acute dystonia,” the neurologist explained.

‘Medicines can interfere with brain chemicals…’

According to Dr Shakeeb, some commonly used medicines, including those used to relieve vomiting or gas, can interfere with brain chemicals like dopamine, which plays a key role in controlling movement.

“In some cases, this can lead to sudden, painful muscle spasms. I've seen this often. Young patients rush into the emergency room, scared and confused, all because of the medicine they thought was harmless. So, here's the message. Never take any medicine, even for something small, without proper advice. One over-the-counter pill, one severe reaction. Always ask before you take,” the neurologist advised.

Is acute dystonia a side effect of taking vomiting tablets?

To verify whether taking vomiting or acidity tablets could cause such serious side effects, HT Lifestyle contacted Dr Amlan Tapan Mohapatra, consultant - neurology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

According to Dr Mohapatra, acute dystonia or acute dyskinesias typically occur after exposure to dopamine receptor blockers like commonly prescribed antiemetic, prokinetic drugs used for acidity and vomiting and antipsychotic drugs used in diseases like schizophrenia.

He explained, “These disorders fall into the category of drug-induced movement disorders. Risk factors include young age, male sex, and a previous history of similar drug exposure. Patients usually present with sudden twisting sustained muscle contraction, which is often painful and looks dramatic.”

According to the neurologist, in acute dystonia, patients usually report to the emergency department with a sudden onset of neck or head deviation, up-rolling of eyeballs, locked jaw, opisthotonosis posturing or even spasm of the larynx, which is often life-threatening.

“This condition is a medical emergency which is treated by first stopping the culprit drug exposure and by certain anticholinergic medications. Therefore, be careful while self-prescribing over-the-counter vomiting or acidity medicines,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.