Cardiovascular surgeon distinguishes men vs women heart attack symptoms: 'Women experience softer symptoms like...'

Cardiovascular surgeon Dr Jeremy London took to Instagram on September 1 to highlight heart attack symptoms in men and women. In the video he posted, Dr London explained that heart attack symptoms can differ significantly between men and women and that it was crucial to know these differences for timely medical intervention. Also read | Cardiologist says ‘heart attacks in women are deadlier’; shares 8 facts every woman must know Heart attack symptoms can differ between men and women, and it's essential to recognise these differences to ensure timely medical attention. (Freepik)

Do men, women have same heart attack symptoms?

Dr London said that men often experience the 'classic', widely recognised symptoms of a heart attack, like intense chest pain radiating to the jaw and arm. Women, however, may have less obvious 'softer' symptoms, such as fatigue, shortness of breath, or abdominal discomfort, which can be misattributed to other conditions like indigestion or stress. This, he said, could lead to dangerous delays in treatment for women.

Heart attack symptoms in men

He said, “Understanding this difference (between men and women's heart attack symptoms) can really be life-saving. Men typically have what I call a classic TV heart attack, which is crushing chest pain with pain that radiates into the jaw and into the arm. And this is what most people associate with a heart attack.”

Heart attack symptoms in women

Dr London added: “Women many times can present with like softer symptoms, shortness of breath, fatigue, abdominal pain. And these symptoms can be dismissed as indigestion, the flu, stress, or even a panic attack. And this can result in a delay in life-saving treatment.”

While explaining how cardiac issues could manifest in varied ways for both sexes, Dr London urged people to seek medical attention without delay if they feel unwell, especially if they are at risk, as swift action can preserve heart muscle. He stressed that it was essential for women to be aware of these symptoms and seek medical help immediately if they experience any of them as delaying treatment could lead to serious heart damage or even death.

“So, what you need to remember is that cardiac angina can be the great masquerader in both men and women. So, if you don't feel right and you are at risk, don't delay because time equals heart muscle saved,” he said.

It's crucial to seek medical attention immediately if you experience chest pain or any of these heart attack symptoms, especially if they're severe or persistent. Click here to learn more about 10 signs of heart disease you ignore but should not – irregular heartbeat, swollen feet, jaw pain and more– shared by a cardiologist. If you're experiencing any of these symptoms, don't hesitate to call a doctor or visit a hospital.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.