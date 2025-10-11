Optical Illusion: Only eagle-eyed can spot hidden cat in this viral Reddit post in 15 seconds?

Optical illusions are one of the best ways to test your observation skills and improve your concentration levels. These puzzles are all the rage on social media websites, including Reddit. The latest challenge to go viral on the website was posted by a user called u/whatthewebshouldbe on the r/FindTheSniper subreddit. Optical Illusion: Only those with perfect observation skills can find the hidden cat in this viral Reddit challenge(Reddit)

The optical illusion asked people to find a hidden cat in the photo. Only people with superb observation skills will be able to spot the feline in 15 seconds or less.

Optical illusion: What is the challenge?

The Redditor posted the challenge with the title, ‘Find the cat’, and classified the challenge level as difficult. The image was of a living room that had an entertainment unit, a television set, and a lot of cabinets. While it may initially seem easy to find the cat, the feline’s natural ability to stay hidden, the clutter on the shelf, and the dim lighting in the photo make the challenge tough.

See the full Reddit post here.

Optical illusion: Answer

If you were not able to spot the cat in the first few seconds, then here is the answer. The cat is on the right side of the entertainment center, in the middle shelf.

The optical illusion left Redditors delighted. One user commented, “My mind went ‘if I were a cat in this living room, where WOULD I hide?’ Immediately found it.”

Another wrote, “I found one on the laptop but the real one is on the 2nd layer right side of the tv stand or cabinet near the guitar. Black and white cat.”

A Redditor said, “It’s right where I thought it would be”

“Usually, I never find the cats. Finally found one without peeking at hints lol,” penned another user.

Why are such challenges a rage online?

Optical illusions help improve focus, memory, and other cognitive skills while providing hours of fun. If you were unable to solve this visual puzzle, do not worry. There are several other optical illusions you can try out to improve your mental abilities.