Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can spot multiple dogs in viral Reddit post

Optical illusions are one of the biggest trends on Reddit these days. These challenges test one’s cognitive skills, eyesight, and intelligence quotient, all at once. The latest optical illusion to leave users stumped asked players to spot a hidden dog in the photo. Though the challenge looks easy, only those with excellent observation skills will be able to find the canine in 10 seconds or less. Optical illusion: This viral Reddit challenge is for all pet lovers. Can you spot the hidden dog in 10 seconds?(Reddit)

Optical illusion: What is the challenge?

The post, shared by user u/two-kidz on the subreddit r/Find the Sniper, shows an image of what looked like a backyard, with a dog standing in the extreme right. The title of the post was ‘Dog (s)?’, which implied that there might be more than one canine in the photo. The caption of the image was, “First time posting here, wife shared this with me and I thought it should go here.”

Optical illusion: Answer revealed

If you were not able to spot the other dog within 10 seconds, then here is the answer: The dog is right there in front of the tree, placed in the middle of the picture. If you zoom in a little, you will be able to spot the dog easily.

Even though the dog was camouflaged in the picture perfectly, some were able to find the hidden animal. A user questioned, “More than the two obviously visible? One in front of the center tree, the other clearly in between the two trees?”

Another commented, “One in the open and other in the middle bush.” An account joked, “Ask the doggo how many hours did he work on this gillie suit?! It’s so authentic."

Why optical illusions are useful

Optical illusions can be useful for improving one’s observation and cognitive skills. These viral challenges can help people spot minute differences or find hidden objects, a skill that can help them in real-life as well. By practicing solving such challenges daily, one can improve their focus. Be it finding the odd number out or trying to spot a camouflaged animal, these optical illusion challenges provide endless entertainment to users.