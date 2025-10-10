Do dogs deserve an Oscar? Indy the dog from horror film Good Boy appeals to the Academy for his: ‘Throw us a bone..’

In a cultural climate that sees nepo baby after nepo baby try and fail to deliver box office hits, a new star has emerged — Indy, the four-legged furry lead in the new horror-thriller Good Boy. And indie studio IFC has already started his award circuit with a heartfelt letter from the good boy himself. In the open letter, addressed to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Indy makes a passionate (and hilarious) plea for the inclusion of animal actors in the Oscars’ acting categories, arguing that it’s time Hollywood gives its four-legged performers the recognition they deserve. Indy the dog from the horror film Good Boy

“Despite my critically acclaimed role in the recent film ‘Good Boy,’ — I have been deemed ineligible for the Best Actor category,” Indy laments in the letter obtained exclusively by Variety and distributed by IFC. “Apparently, I am not a good enough boy for you.” Indy’s letter highlights a long history of animal performances that have tugged at human hearts — from Jed the wolf-dog in White Fang to the whale in Free Willy and Babe, the pig who helped a movie earn a Best Picture nomination. Yet, as Indy points out, none of these stars ever got the golden statue they deserved.

“How many great performances must go overlooked before the Academy throws us a bone?” Indy asks. And in his closing remarks, Indy takes one last playful jab at the Academy: “We ask that you stop lifting your leg on the contribution of myself and the many great animal actors whose work continues to go unrecognised.”

Fans are all paws and applause Naturally, the internet went wild for Indy’s heartfelt campaign. “Pls give him his award :(,” one fan wrote on X. Another said, “He understood the assignment and sat for it.” One comment read, “A good boy being denied a treat breaks my soul,” while another quipped, “They need to call the award: Best Boy.” Perhaps the most accurate fan tribute came from someone who wrote, “The only actor who actually deserves a standing ovation and a belly rub.”

Whether this paw-some campaign will lead to any changes within the Academy remains to be seen. But at a time when awards season can feel overly serious, Indy’s open letter has brought a smile to everyone’s face. You can find the letter below.