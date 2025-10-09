Optical illusion leaves Reddit stumped: Can you spot the hidden lizard?

Optical illusions are the all-new internet sensation, with several social media platforms having dedicated communities to solve these visual puzzles. A new optical illusion on Reddit is leaving people baffled. Posted on the subreddit Find The Sniper, it challenges users to find a reptile hidden on a back porch. Optical illusion: New Reddit post leaves users scratching their heads over hidden reptile in photo. Can you spot it?(Reddit)

Optical illusion: The challenge

User raptor_mk2 challenged fellow Redditors with the caption: ‘Find the green anole’. The photo, seemingly ordinary at first glance, shows two brown chairs in the background on the back porch of a home. Somewhere in the frame, a green anole lizard is lurking and has blended seamlessly with the surroundings.

Check the image here:

New Reddit optical illusion: Internet users divided

As anticipated, the challenge sparked a flurry of comments. One user confidently pointed out, “On the arm of the chair, upper left in the background.” However, the original poster refuted the claim.

Another, however, suspected something fishy and wrote, “I knew when you said green, his color would be changed.”

Not everyone was convinced the lizard was even there. A baffled user admitted, “I don’t see any green anole… I do not even see any anole.”

Also read: Stranger Things cast revisit Eleven’s iconic Season 2 return, Finn Wolfhard’s improvised weapon

Optical Illusion: The solution

Here is a hint- the anole is in the center of the image. Still speculating where the creature is? Well, the anole was not green at all. Instead, it had shifted to a brownish tone, making it nearly invisible against the chair. The sneaky lizard was resting at the center of the backrest of the left chair.

The reveal surprised many users who were expecting a bright, unmistakable green reptile but it used its best trick: color adaptation.

Also read: Dolly Parton health update: Singer, 79, says ‘I ain't dead yet’ amid rumors

Why we love optical illusions

Images such as this one show us how much fun we can have while trying to focus on the little details. In addition to being addictive, these illusions also illustrate how different ways of camouflage are part of nature. Like chameleons, anoles are camouflaged against their environment, making them exceedingly hard to find unless they move.

Visual puzzles are becoming more popular, making the online community obsessed with the combinations of "find the hidden object games" and a little natural world, turning something simple into hours of entertainment.