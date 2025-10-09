Dolly Parton health update: Singer, 79, says ‘I ain't dead yet’ amid rumors

Dolly Parton, the 79-year-old country music star, has posted a health update on Instagram. She reassured all her fans that she is doing well and still working. Parton posted the video from a commercial shoot promoting the Grand Ole Opry. She added that she wanted to stop all kinds of false rumors after her sister Frieda requested that fans pray for her. Dolly Parton shares new video telling fans she’s ‘not dying’ after sister’s prayer post sparks concern(Getty Images via AFP)

“Everybody thinks I’m sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here!” Parton said in the video. She added that she had been taking some treatments in Nashville but said, “I’m not ready to die yet.”

Also read: Dumbledore first look revealed: John Lithgow spotted at HBO's Harry Potter set. See pics

What sparked the rumors?

Parton’s sister, Freida, had posted a message asking fans to pray for Dolly, saying she had not been feeling well, Variety reported. That message quickly spread online, leading to worries about the singer’s health. Freida later explained that she did not mean to cause alarm and only wanted prayers for her sister.

Dolly Parton’s message to fans

In her video, Parton said she is grateful for fans’ prayers and their love. She admitted she had some medical issues but said they were “nothing major.” She also laughed about a fake AI photo showing her and Reba McEntire at a hospital, saying it was completely untrue.

“I can always use the prayers for anything and everything, but I want you to know that I’m OK. I’ve got some problems, as I mentioned,” she further said.

The Jolene crooner ended her video message by saying, “I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working. So I love you for caring and keep praying for me.”

Also read: Palisades fire FAQs: How many people were killed, buildings destroyed and other details

What is next for Dolly Parton?

Parton recently canceled a Las Vegas residency and some public appearances but said she plans to keep working. “I don’t think God is through with me,” she said with a smile.

FAQs:

Is Dolly Parton sick?

She says she has minor health issues but is fine overall.

Why did her sister ask for prayers?

Dolly Parton’s sister was concerned and wanted support, but later clarified it was not an emergency.

What is Dolly Parton working on now?

She is filming ads for the Grand Ole Opry and continuing other projects.