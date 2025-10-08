Fans react as Dolly Parton’s sister asks for prayers amid singer's health struggles: ‘She is a national treasure’

Dolly Parton's sister, Freida Parton, has shared a Facebook post asking for prayers for the singer’s health. In the share, she updated fans about the singer’s health. The post came just days after Dolly Parton postponed her 2025 Las Vegas residency due to health reasons. Fans have flooded social media platforms with posts wishing Dolly Parton a speedy recovery. (Facebook/Freida Parton)

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me,” Freida Parton wrote.

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!” she added. She concluded the post with a picture of the celebrity singer.

How did social media react?

The post quickly went viral across various social media platforms, prompting people to share their reactions. While many wished for her recovery, a few expressed how much they adore the singer.

An individual declared, “Dolly Parton is a national treasure; she should always be protected.” Another added, “Dolly is a strong woman. Her life is very much private. You know it is dire when family starts asking for prayers. I love her very dearly. I hope she starts to feel better soon. We need and want her.”

A third posted, “Tell Dolly we love her and to take it easy. We need her in today's country music scene as she is the best of the best!!! Prayers for you, Dolly, from my family in the North Coast of Ohio—home of Rock and Roll!! Get better, dear! Peace.”

A fourth wrote, “Prayers being said. Sending love to you, Dolly and all the family.” Many reacted with heart emoticons.