Is Dollywood permanently closing? Here's the truth about Dolly Parton's theme park

Several unverified social media posts have falsely claimed that Dollywood, the popular Tennessee theme park co-owned by Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment, is permanently closing its doors. The rumors have caused confusion among fans and potential visitors. Dollywood is located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.(X/ Dollywood Parks & Resorts )

Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, at the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Dollywood remains open and operating as usual.

What's actually closing?

The confusion stems from an announcement by Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation, which is permanently closing two of its properties in Georgia:

1. Malibu Norcross in Gwinnett County

2. Mountasia in Marietta

These closures are unrelated to Dollywood.

Malibu Norcross was an arcade and go-kart amusement center, while Mountasia featured mini-golf, go-karts, and other family-friendly attractions.

“Thank you to our incredible community, hosts, and guests for making Malibu Norcross a place to create timeless memories for more than 20 years!” the company announced.

Herschend's expansion

Earlier this year, Herschend acquired Palace Entertainment's portfolio, which included Mountasia, Malibu Norcross, and 22 other parks. This acquisition expanded Herschend's footprint to more than 70 family entertainment properties, including Dollywood.

Herschend's relationship with Dollywood dates back to 1976, when the company purchased a small local park called Goldrush Junction. In 1986, Dolly Parton became a co-owner, and the park was rebranded as Dollywood. Together, Parton and Herschend also own Dollywood's Splash Country and Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

Despite the online rumors, Dollywood is not affected by the recent closures. The theme park continues to operate and attract visitors from across the country.

Earlier this year, during the acquisition of Palace Entertainment’s properties, Herschend CEO Andrew Wexler emphasized that the company's broader mission is to focus on people and community impact.

"This is a landmark moment—not just for Herschend, but for every host, guest, and community we serve,” Andrew Wexler said at the time. “To us, this is so much bigger than adding attractions to our portfolio of family brands—growth is about people. It’s about creating a great place to work so our hosts love what they do and can create memories worth repeating for our guests for generations to come."