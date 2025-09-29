Dolly Parton health update: What happened to the music legend? Las Vegas concerts postponed

Country music icon Dolly Parton has announced the postponement of her upcoming Las Vegas concert series, citing ongoing health challenges and the need for medical procedures. Dolly Parton has postponed Las Vegas shows. (Getty Images via AFP)

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, Dolly Parton shared the news with fans.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she wrote.

While she didn't specify the nature of her medical issues, Parton reassured fans with her trademark humor, "As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

She continued on a more serious note, “Given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Despite stepping back from the stage temporarily, Parton said shw will continue working on her other projects from her home base in Nashville.

“While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding,” she wrote.

Las Vegas shows

Parton was scheduled to perform six shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace between December 4 and December 13, 2025, for her highly anticipated residency, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas.

When the residency was first announced, she shared her excitement: “To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!”