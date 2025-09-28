What happened to Lola Young? Singer shares health update after collapsing at NYC music festival

Lola Young gave fans a scare when she collapsed mid-performance while on stage at the NYC music festival. The 24-year-old singer was crooning Conceited at the All Things Go Music Festival, on September 27, when the incident took place. Medical staff members had to carry Lola Young off stage, after she collapsed mid performance. (X/@allurequinn)

Medical staff members had to carry her off stage, but the singer has shared a health update since then. “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now,” she posted on her social media, adding, “Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx.” However, she did not provide a reason for her collapsing.

Did Lola Young have problems before

Young spoke about the past couple of days being ‘tricky’ earlier during her set. “Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here, and I wanted to be cool ... and sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade,” she said.

Her onstage event took place a day after she cancelled the performance at Audacy's We Can Survive concert on Friday, September 26. At the time, Nick Shymansky, Young's manager, shared a statement on Instagram, that the artist had to pull out of the performance ‘due to a sensitive matter’.

“There are [occasionally] days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe. She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused,” he said.

The British singer, herself, has been open with her mental health struggles and shared that she's been living with schizoaffective disorder, which she was diagnosed with when she was 17.

“I cant find the words to describe how much this diagnosis has affected my entire life, and my outlook on the world around me. I have struggled immensely learning to accept this part of myself, and I am still learning,” the Messy singer had written at the time.

"I have to remind myself that I am a regular f------ person, I am human and I am, like everyone, capable of incredible things, my mental health condition does not define me. It is my superpower," and also said she goes through “crazy f------ highs and immense lows,” she further added.

What is schizoaffective disorder?

Schizoaffective disorder, as per Cleveland Clinic, is a mental health condition where people show symptoms of schizophrenia and a mood disorder. Those who have this disorder could go through depression, mania, and psychosis, Cleveland Clinic added, and noted that therapy and medications comprise of treatment methods.