Meta claims Instagram Reels is now the top short-video platform in India

Meta, through a recent study, claims that Instagram Reels has emerged as India’s leading short-form video platform, surpassing TV, YouTube, and other competitors. This milestone coincides with Reels completing five years in India. The IPSOS study, commissioned by Meta, surveyed over 3,500 people across 33 centres in India, examining user preferences, engagement, and the cultural relevance of Reels. Instagram Reels has been around for over 5 years now.(Unsplash )

According to the findings, short-form video is now India’s number one choice for daily video consumption. The study revealed that 97% of respondents watch short-form videos on some platform at least once a day, and 92% of them prefer Reels as their platform of choice. Meta further states that Reels is the top video-viewing platform among Gen Z and NCCS A and B audiences.

Meta Claims Reels Is Top Choice for Brand Discovery And Creator Engagement

“We are now the top platform for brand discovery, with 80% of Indians saying they discover new brands on our platforms,” Meta said. It added, “Reels ads also deliver 2x stronger top-of-mind recall and 4x stronger message association compared to long-form video ads, while being 1.5x more effective in driving brand metrics as compared to long-form skippable video ads.”

At the same time, Meta says that to unlock the full potential of Reels, marketers can focus on scaling attention, capturing it, and deepening it. This can be done by creating social-first creatives designed specifically for the Reels format. They can also collaborate with creators to bring cultural relevance and authenticity to their narratives.

Meta also highlighted the platform for creator engagement, drives ~33% higher engagement than other surveyed platforms.

“Reels drive cultural conversations, leading consumption across genres, with users watching more content on fashion/trends and styles (+40% vs other platforms), beauty and makeup (+20% vs other platforms ), and music/movies (+16% vs other platforms”,” Meta said.