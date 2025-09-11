iPhone 17 Series India pre-order guide: Date, time, price, and more

iPhone 17 series has launched, but sales have not begun yet and pre-orders are still to open. If you are wondering when pre-orders start, how much the phones cost, and where and how to book one, we have put together a complete buying guide for the entire iPhone 17 line-up. Read on for all the details. iPhone 17 Pro In Cosmic Orange.(Bloomberg)

When are the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and iPhone Air going on pre-order?

The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 models, will be available in India for pre-order starting at 5:30 pm IST on 12 September, directly on Apple’s website. In addition, you can pre-order on other partner stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and more, which also begins on 12 September at 5:30 pm.

As for availability, Apple will begin shipping the iPhone 17 phones on 19 September. So, you will have to wait for a week before you can get your hands on iPhone 17 series devices.

Alternatively, you can go to offline third-party Apple resellers like Imagine and Unicorn to pre-order directly there if you do not have an official Apple Store in your city. You can also try at your local stores if they are accepting pre-orders.

We got in touch with several offline retailers, and some of them were already taking bookings for the iPhone 17 series. So, check with your nearest store where you usually buy phones and see if they are taking bookings. The chances are they are already doing so.

If you want an iPhone 17 Pro Max at launch, be quick or expect to pay premiums

A common theme we have seen year after year is that if you do not pre-order the Max model in time, offline retailers tend to charge a lot of black-market premium, especially on the Max and Pro models. So, if you want an iPhone 17 Pro Max at launch, you should most definitely pre-order it as soon as possible tomorrow, which is 12 September. Else, expect to pay 10-20% more (based on past observations).

Complete price list of 2025 Apple products in India

iPhone 17 price in India:

iPhone 17 256GB: ₹82,900

iPhone 17 512GB: ₹1,02,900

iPhone Air price in India:

iPhone Air 256GB: ₹1,19,900

iPhone Air 512GB: ₹1,39,900

iPhone Air 1TB: ₹1,59,900

iPhone 17 Pro price in India:

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB: ₹1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro 512GB: ₹1,54,900

iPhone 17 Pro 1TB: ₹1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India:

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: ₹1,49,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB: ₹1,89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB: ₹2,29,900

Apple Watch Series 11 price in India: Starts at ₹46,900

Apple Watch Ultra 3 price in India: ₹89,900

Apple Watch SE 3 price in India: ₹25,900

AirPods Pro 3 price in India: ₹25,900