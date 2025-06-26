Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Dolly Parton announces six-night Las Vegas residency. Here's how to buy tickets

ByHT US Desk
Jun 26, 2025 01:20 AM IST

Dolly Parton will perform six shows between December 4 and December 13 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Dolly Parton is all set to take over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The 79-year-old is making a grand return to live performance with a six-show residency titled Dolly: Live in Vegas. This marks her first extended run of concerts in over three decades.

File photo of Dolly Parton(AP)
File photo of Dolly Parton(AP)

How to buy tickets for Dolly Parton's Vegas show?

Dolly Parton will perform six shows between December 4 and December 13, 2025. Each performance will begin at 8 pm, promising fans an evening filled with timeless hits. From Jolene to 9 to 5, the country superstar’s greatest hits are expected to make a return to the live stage.

Also read: Fantastic Four: First Steps new trailer teases Galactus' arrival on Earth. Watch 

Tickets for the highly anticipated residency are now on sale. Prices begin at $336 on resale platforms like StubHub, while premium front-row seating can cost upwards of $1,007. 

List of Dolly Parton's show dates at The Colosseum:

December 4 (Thursday)

December 6 (Saturday)

December 7 (Sunday)

December 10 (Wednesday)

December 12 (Friday)

December 13 (Saturday)

All shows will be held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, one of Las Vegas’s most iconic venues.

Also read: Roofman trailer: Channing Tatum is an escaped felon living in Toys ‘R’ Us. Watch

FAQs:

1. When are Dolly Parton’s 2025 Las Vegas shows?

The shows are scheduled between December 4 and December 13, 2025, with six total performances at The Colosseum.

2. Where can I buy Dolly Parton Las Vegas tickets?

Tickets are available on platforms like StubHub, with prices starting at $336.

3. What time do Dolly Parton’s concerts start in Vegas?

All shows begin promptly at 8 pm.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Dolly Parton announces six-night Las Vegas residency. Here's how to buy tickets
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On