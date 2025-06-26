Dolly Parton announces six-night Las Vegas residency. Here's how to buy tickets

Dolly Parton is all set to take over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The 79-year-old is making a grand return to live performance with a six-show residency titled Dolly: Live in Vegas. This marks her first extended run of concerts in over three decades. File photo of Dolly Parton(AP)

How to buy tickets for Dolly Parton's Vegas show?

Dolly Parton will perform six shows between December 4 and December 13, 2025. Each performance will begin at 8 pm, promising fans an evening filled with timeless hits. From Jolene to 9 to 5, the country superstar’s greatest hits are expected to make a return to the live stage.

Tickets for the highly anticipated residency are now on sale. Prices begin at $336 on resale platforms like StubHub, while premium front-row seating can cost upwards of $1,007.

List of Dolly Parton's show dates at The Colosseum:

December 4 (Thursday)

December 6 (Saturday)

December 7 (Sunday)

December 10 (Wednesday)

December 12 (Friday)

December 13 (Saturday)

All shows will be held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, one of Las Vegas’s most iconic venues.

FAQs:

1. When are Dolly Parton’s 2025 Las Vegas shows?

The shows are scheduled between December 4 and December 13, 2025, with six total performances at The Colosseum.

2. Where can I buy Dolly Parton Las Vegas tickets?

Tickets are available on platforms like StubHub, with prices starting at $336.

3. What time do Dolly Parton’s concerts start in Vegas?

All shows begin promptly at 8 pm.