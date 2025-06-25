Fantastic Four: First Steps new trailer teases Galactus' arrival on Earth. Watch

The final trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps is here, and it gives us the best look yet at one of the biggest threats the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever faced – Galactus. With the highly anticipated film releasing on July 25, the trailer teases a visually stunning, retro-futuristic journey packed with emotional stakes, powerful heroes and a planet-eating villain like no other. Fantastic Four: First Steps final trailer released ahead of July 25 premiere(Marvel)

Meet Marvel’s first family in a retro world

Set in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic version of Earth, First Steps introduces Marvel’s iconic superhero team: Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Alongside them is their baby son, Franklin Richards, and their quirky robot assistant H.E.R.B.I.E., voiced by Matthew Wood.

Galactus and Silver Surfer make their debut

The biggest reveal in the trailer is Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson. The gigantic, cosmic being known as the “Eater of Worlds” arrives to consume Earth – not out of hatred, but hunger. His presence sends shockwaves through the heroes, who seem powerless against his size and strength.

Helping him is Shalla-Bal, this film’s version of the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner. But as comic fans know, the Silver Surfer may not stay loyal to Galactus for long. Inspired by the famous “Galactus Trilogy” from the 1960s comics, the story may lead to sacrifice rather than victory – possibly changing the multiverse forever.

High stakes and heroic sacrifices

The trailer hints at a darker tone than previous MCU origin stories. Reed Richards admits he is unsure if Earth can be saved. The team looks overwhelmed, not just by Galactus, but by the responsibility of protecting a world – and a newborn child.

Still, there is a sense of awe and wonder, from the cosmic visuals to the nostalgic setting. And yes, with Galactus this big, Marvel is promising the unlimited adventure for fans heading to theaters.

FAQs:

1. Who plays Galactus in Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Ralph Ineson, known for The Witch, plays Galactus in the movie.

2. When is Fantastic Four: First Steps releasing?

The film releases in US theaters on July 25.

3. Is Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Yes, Julia Garner plays Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer.

4. Is Fantastic Four: First Steps part of the MCU?

Yes, it kicks off Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

