Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot gives first glimpse of original comic villain | Watch

Marvel fans finally have a glimpse of what’s to come. A new promotional spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is here with the very first look at Giganto, the monstrous villain straight from the pages of the very first Fantastic Four comic. The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser gives a sneak peek into the retro-futuristic world of the film.(X)

The TV spot, made in collaboration with Little Caesars, features Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm battling a towering creature pulled directly from 1961’s Fantastic Four #1.

Giganto, known as Mole Man’s mighty monster, makes an appearance with a design that stays remarkably true to the original comic artwork by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Adaptation of Marvel’s original monster

In the promo, Giganto is seen wreaking havoc as the superhero quartet attempts to take him down. Director Matt Shakman has captured the look and feel with impressive precision. The resemblance to that iconic comic book cover-where a massive creature bursts through the ground as the team rushes in is no accident.

The creature’s green, reptilian form mirrors the one controlled by Mole Man in the comics, leading to speculation that actor Paul Walter Hauser may be portraying the underground villain.

Watch it here:

Cast of Fantastic Four

The reboot stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. The team not only has to save Earth but also protect the bond that makes them a family.

Rounding out the cast are John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

The Marvel film is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Shakman, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis behind the scenes.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in theatres and IMAX on July 25, 2025.

FAQs

Who is Giganto in Marvel Comics?

Giganto is a giant monster who debuted in Fantastic Four #1 (1961), created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He’s often controlled by Mole Man.

Who is playing Mole Man?

While not confirmed, Paul Walter Hauser is rumoured to be portraying the character.

Who are the main Fantastic Four cast members?

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as the iconic heroes.

When will Fantastic Four bereleased?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theatres on July 25, 2025.