The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer: Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards faces Julia Garner's Silver Surfer | Watch

Marvel has released the first full-length trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The nearly three-minute clip has given fans a first look at Julia Garner's mysterious Silver Surfer. Set to hit the theatres on July 25, the film marks the official introduction of the four-member superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its assets, including X-Men, Variety reported. Julia Garner as Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer (YouTube)

First full trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out. Watch

“Are you the protectors of this world?” the super villain says as she is seen descending into the city. “Your planet is now marked for death.” Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic, is then seen blaming himself for the impending doom. The clip also teases the arrival of Galactus, showing enormous feet walking through the city towards the end.

In the calm before the storm, Richards and Susan “Sue” Storm/Invisible Woman, played by Vanessa Kirby, find out that they are expecting a kid together. As panic ensues, Richards admits to the citizen he does not know if Earth is safe, but vows to protect them along with his team, the Fantastic Four.

The highly anticipated film is directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work in WandaVision, with cinematography by Jess Hall. In addition to Pascal, Kirby, and Garner, the cast members include: Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich.

The Fantastic Four have previously been mentioned in the MCU, with John Krasinski briefly appearing as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Chris Evans, reprising his role as Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine. The latter, who is famed for playing Captain America, notably took on the role in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).