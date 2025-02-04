The Fantastic Four First Steps teaser: MCU goes 60s' retro as Marvel's first family battles a bigger villain than Thanos

The first teaser trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released! On Tuesday, Marvel Entertainment released the first teaser of the film, giving fans an exciting new peek at the arrival of Marvel’s first family. (Also read: Marvel Studios finally unveils The Fantastic Four cast in Valentine's Day card, find out release date) The Fantastic Four: First Steps will release in theatres this July.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The teaser begins with the introduction to the Baxter Building, where Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic reveals how the family comes together every Sunday evening at 7 for a dinner. The viewer is then introduced to the lives of the members of the family as they prepare for power. “Whatever life throws at us, we face it together — as a family,” says Vanessa Kirby's Susan Storm.

The teaser also introduces the main characters of the family, with Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing. The cast also includes Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and John Malkovich. The teaser also gave a sneak peek of the villain Galactus.

The official release date of the film was also revealed, with the film arrives in theaters July 25.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented: “I love how much they made the thing’s face look like jack kirby’s illustrations.” A second fan said, “From being a cloud storm to finally a comic accurate counter part, boy how far have we come.” A comment read, “The childlike joy I felt while watching this trailer, and all the characters in here, I haven't felt this in a while, I can't wait to see marvel's first family again.” “Just the scene with the back of Galactus' head alone is enough to give me goosebumps,” wrote another.