Glenn Close, Billy Porter to star in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Meet the cast

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will feature a star-studded cast, including Hollywood icon Glenn Close and Broadway sensation Billy Porter, according to Deadline. The 78-year-old is set to play Drusilla Sickle, the icy and strict escort for District 12’s Tributes in Lionsgate’s highly anticipated prequel. Meanwhile, Billy Porter will step into the role of Magno Stift, Drusilla's distant ex-husband who also happens to be the Tributes’ not-so-inspired stylist. Glenn Close, Billy Porter, and Elle Fanning are among the cast for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping(Getty Images)

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is seriously star-packed. Joining Close and Porter are Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin, per the outlet.

With Francis Lawrence back in the director’s chair, fans have every reason to be curious. Additionally, Billy Ray is writing the screenplay, with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson producing for Color Force. Executive producer duties go to Cameron MacConomy.

What is the release date for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20, 2026. The project is adapted from Suzanne Collins' latest novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, which was published earlier this year on March 18.

What is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping about?

Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen’s story. It starts on the morning of the 50th Hunger Games, also called the Second Quarter Quell. Expect a deeper dive into the politics of Panem, the early days of the Games, and the characters who shaped this dystopian world.

The Hunger Games franchise recap

The Hunger Games series started with Suzanne Collins' best-selling book trilogy and quickly became a global phenomenon. The four-film adaptation starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen was a massive hit, blending action, rebellion and emotional depth.

Then came the 2023 prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which gave us a glimpse into a young President Snow’s past. Now, Sunrise on the Reaping promises to take us even further back and show a very different Panem.

