Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping movie finally has a teaser trailer — take a look!

The Hunger Games saga is back, but not in the way you might expect. For those who remember the electric thrill of those dystopian days back in the day, the thought of another entry into the franchise sends chills down the spine. And while you might be thinking, “Do we really need more of this?” — the truth is, yes. At CinemaCon on Tuesday morning, Lionsgate ignited the flames of anticipation by unveiling a brand-new logo for their upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping; while the book follows the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, there are no casting announcements or juicy first-look footage yet. But we do have a title reveal and a dramatic trailer that teased….something. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

In a blink-and-you-miss-it clip, flames flow from an active volcano while the Mockingjay — the symbol of rebellion in a world dominated by the Capitol — faces off with a snake, another ominous icon tied to the Games. Then, the voice of Woody Harrelson (reprised as Haymitch Abernathy) slithered through the air, as he ominously quipped, “I think these games are going to be different.”

The reactions? Absolute chaos. Social media exploded as fans went wild, spewing excitement and theories like wildfire. One fan boldly declared, “Oh this is about to be the best movie of the Hunger Games franchise,” while another had the perfect reaction to all this secrecy: “You can say what you want about these films, they go really hard and always deliver.” But the most telling comment? “I’ve been WAITING for Haymitch’s game, I’m so ready.” And who can blame them? After all, Haymitch’s history is one of the most complex in the Hunger Games universe. We’ve seen the broken, grizzled victor in the original series, but what about the young, unbroken Haymitch? What was his game like? Fans are hungry for answers, and now they’ll finally get to dive deep into his past.

Francis Lawrence, the director behind every Hunger Games movie since 2012’s Catching Fire, returns to helm this prequel. At CinemaCon, he teased the excitement surrounding the project, stating, “We’re really just getting into the casting process right now. We’re very excited. We’ve been working on this draft for a year,” and confirmed that shooting will start in July. We don’t have a lot of details, but what we do know is that The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be coming to theaters on November 20, 2026.