When Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek answered if Aishwarya Rai would make it big in Hollywood: ‘She’ll go a distance but…'

Karan Johar’s iconic talk show Koffee With Karan, which began in 2004, remains one of the most successful talk shows. Now, a resurfaced clip from Season 1 is doing the rounds online, featuring Bollywood celebrities weighing in on Aishwarya Rai’s Hollywood prospects and the reactions from Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan are unmissable. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai dazzles, Aamir Khan disappoints? Rare clip of duo dancing to DDLJ song sparks reactions) Abhishek Bachchan was sure Aishwarya Rai would make it in Hollywood, Amitabh Bachchan gave a warning.

What Abhishek Bachchan said about Aishwarya Rai going to Hollywood

Karan hosted Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in episode 4 of Koffee With Karan Season 1. In the episode, Karan showed Aishwarya a video montage of actors answering whether she would make it to Hollywood. Abhishek Bachchan said, “Yes, she is very talented, a wonderful professional and a great person to work with.” Sanjay Dutt remarked, “I hope she does, but I don’t think so.” Bipasha Basu said, “I think she has already taken a step towards it.” Zayed Khan responded positively, adding, “I think she’s got a universal appeal.” Ektaa Kapoor said, “I don’t know if she will, but I hope she does because my first assignment as a flunkie was with her, so I pray for her.”

Shabana Azmi noted, “I think she’s got everything required, but it is for her to decide whether she wants to go there or feels more secure being here. I think she’s got what it takes.” Sushmita Sen, who was said to be her rival at the time, stated, “She is being put out there as someone who is going to take Bollywood to Hollywood, and for the sake of that, I would want it to happen.”

Amitabh Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai's Hollywood prospects

Amitabh Bachchan said, “She will go a certain distance, but then there will be the glass ceiling.”

For the unversed, Abhishek was not married to Aishwarya at that time. The duo tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011. Meanwhile, after earning global recognition by winning the Miss World title in 1994 and starring in acclaimed Indian films like Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aishwarya made her Hollywood debut with Bride & Prejudice in 2004, directed by Gurinder Chadha — a cross-cultural take on Jane Austen’s classic. She later appeared in The Mistress of Spices, Provoked, and The Pink Panther 2 alongside Steve Martin.