Aishwarya Rai dazzles, Aamir Khan disappoints? Rare clip of duo dancing to DDLJ song sparks reactions

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai has mesmerised audiences over the years with her graceful dance moves in songs like Nimbuda, Kajra Re, and more. Now, an old video of her dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic track Tujhe Dekha To from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, alongside Aamir Khan, has resurfaced online—and fans can’t stop gushing over how good the duo looks together. (Also Read: We bet you haven't seen these vintage pics of Aishwarya Rai from 90s: 'God really was partial to her’) Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan dancing to DDLJ song.

Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan's old dance video

The clip shows Aishwarya and Aamir dancing on stage, with Aishwarya dazzling in a pink lehenga-choli and Aamir sporting a jacket with denim jeans. The two are seen recreating the magic of the beloved romantic number Tujhe Dekha To from DDLJ with charming chemistry. The exact timeline of the event where the two performed together remains unclear.

While some fans gushed about how good they looked together, others felt that Aishwarya carried the performance single-handedly, criticising Aamir’s dancing skills. One of the comments read, “They look so good together. Should’ve worked in a movie together.” Another said, “The dress and the colour are so good! Also, all the ads they did for the soft drink brands—they looked dope and had very addictive chemistry. I wanted more of Aish with Aamir.”

Criticising Aamir’s dancing, one Reddit user wrote, “He looks so awkward.” Another said, “Aamir seems so uninterested.” A third commented, “Aishwarya carrying the performance on her back,” while someone else remarked, “Aamir is the second-worst dancer after Ajay among the ’90s stars.” Another added, “Damn, Aishwarya doing the mostest.”

While Aishwarya has delivered hits with Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas, Mohabbatein, and with Salman Khan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, she has never shared screen space with Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai's upcoming work

Aamir will next be seen in the film Sitaare Zameen Par, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones and features Aamir as a basketball coach training a team of differently-abled children. The sports comedy-drama is scheduled for theatrical release on 20 June. Aishwarya, on the other hand, is yet to announce his new project after Ponniyin Selvan II.