Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Aishwarya Rai shares BTS memories of Cannes with Abhishek Bachchan's romantic song, poses with daughter Aaradhya. Watch

ByRitika Kumar
May 28, 2025 10:04 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared behind-the-scenes footage from Cannes Film Festival, showcasing her Manish Malhotra white saree and ruby necklace. 

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai has shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from her appearance on the Cannes Film Festival this year. The video shows what went behind creating her first look at the red carpet, in which she wore a Manish Malhotra custom-made white saree with sindoor.

Aishwarya Rai posted memories of Cannes Film Festival celebrating her sindoor look.
(Also read: Aishwarya Rai serves desi royalty in a sari with sindoor at Cannes Film Festival. See pics)

Aishwarya posts BTS from Cannes

In the clip posted by Aishwarya on her Instagram account, the actor was seen giving stunning poses while wearing intricately designed white saree and 500-carat ruby necklace. The video also shows Manish Malhotra designing Aishwarya's outfit along with the detailed craftsmanship which went behind creating the whole ensemble. It also shows Aishwarya posing with Manish and daughter Aaradhya just before walking the red carpet.

Aishwarya posted the video which was set to the song Tere Bina, from Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's 2007 hit film Guru. It has been reported that Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya after Mani Ratnam directed movie premiered in New York. Interestingly, Aishwarya made headlines when she stepped on the red carpet wearing sindoor in her hair. Her look definitely quashed all divorce rumours which have been making rounds for quite sometime. 

Fans react

As soon as the video dropped, Aishwarya's fans could not keep calm. One fan wrote, “What a goddess!!”. Another fan wrote, “Queen of Cannes”. A third comment read, “Love that the sindoor is such a statement”. A fourth fan said, “Every time I look at her, it's like witnessing poetry in motion — surreal, serene, eternally elegant”

Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya walked the red carpet as the global ambassador for Loreal Paris. This is her 22nd red carpet walk at the festival. The global superstar made her dazzling debut on the red carpet when her film Devdas premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025
