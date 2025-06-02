We bet you haven't seen these vintage pics of Aishwarya Rai from 90s: 'God really was partial to her’

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai continues to captivate fans with her timeless beauty. Whether gracing international red carpets like Cannes or dazzling at award shows, the actor never fails to leave admirers in awe. Now, a series of her unseen photos from the 90s have surfaced online, sparking a wave of nostalgia and admiration. Fans can’t stop gushing over her ethereal looks, calling her “angelic." (Also Read: Unseen childhood pictures of Aishwarya Rai has Reddit saying: 'Aaradhya really is her mini me') Aishwarya Rai looks mesmerising in unseens pics.

Aishwarya Rai's vintage photos

One of the vintage photos captures Aishwarya in a beige two-piece outfit, her hair elegantly tied back in a sleek bun. In another, she sports the same ensemble with her hair flowing freely, exuding effortless charm. Additional pictures show her radiating old Hollywood glamour in a chic black dress paired with a stylish hat. In another shot, she dons a long coat, her striking eyes stealing the spotlight, while one image features her with a bandana wrapped around her head, perfectly blending grace with a touch of retro flair.

Fans couldn't get enough of her beauty. One of the comments read, "She is still beautiful." Another wrote, "Angelic." Another fan wrote, "All are wonderful obviously but #6 is so sharp!" Another comment read, "Too gorgeous!! God really was partial towards her." Another called her, "The angelic beauty of the 90s."

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Aishwarya recently mesmerised everyone with her looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. For her first look, she wore Manish Malhotra's intricately designed ivory saree and paired it with a 500-carat ruby necklace. However, what stole the show was the actor wearing sindoor while walking the red carpet. She wore a black off-shoulder gown paired with a white handwoven Banarasi brocade cape, which featured a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan II. The film, which also featured Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthik Sivakumar, and Sobhita Dhulipala, proved to be a major box office success, earning ₹344.63 crore worldwide. Aishwarya is yet to announce her next project.