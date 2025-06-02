Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

We bet you haven't seen these vintage pics of Aishwarya Rai from 90s: 'God really was partial to her’

ByRiya Sharma
Jun 02, 2025 03:09 PM IST

Unseen photos of a young Aishwarya Rai surfaced online, leaving fans mesmerised by her timeless beauty.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai continues to captivate fans with her timeless beauty. Whether gracing international red carpets like Cannes or dazzling at award shows, the actor never fails to leave admirers in awe. Now, a series of her unseen photos from the 90s have surfaced online, sparking a wave of nostalgia and admiration. Fans can’t stop gushing over her ethereal looks, calling her “angelic." (Also Read: Unseen childhood pictures of Aishwarya Rai has Reddit saying: 'Aaradhya really is her mini me')

Aishwarya Rai looks mesmerising in unseens pics.
Aishwarya Rai looks mesmerising in unseens pics.

Aishwarya Rai's vintage photos

One of the vintage photos captures Aishwarya in a beige two-piece outfit, her hair elegantly tied back in a sleek bun. In another, she sports the same ensemble with her hair flowing freely, exuding effortless charm. Additional pictures show her radiating old Hollywood glamour in a chic black dress paired with a stylish hat. In another shot, she dons a long coat, her striking eyes stealing the spotlight, while one image features her with a bandana wrapped around her head, perfectly blending grace with a touch of retro flair.

The angelic beauty of the 90s -Aishwarya Rai
byu/Kaleshi_Mahila inClassicDesiCelebs

Fans couldn't get enough of her beauty. One of the comments read, "She is still beautiful." Another wrote, "Angelic." Another fan wrote, "All are wonderful obviously but #6 is so sharp!" Another comment read, "Too gorgeous!! God really was partial towards her." Another called her, "The angelic beauty of the 90s."

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Aishwarya recently mesmerised everyone with her looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. For her first look, she wore Manish Malhotra's intricately designed ivory saree and paired it with a 500-carat ruby necklace. However, what stole the show was the actor wearing sindoor while walking the red carpet. She wore a black off-shoulder gown paired with a white handwoven Banarasi brocade cape, which featured a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan II. The film, which also featured Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthik Sivakumar, and Sobhita Dhulipala, proved to be a major box office success, earning 344.63 crore worldwide. Aishwarya is yet to announce her next project.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / We bet you haven't seen these vintage pics of Aishwarya Rai from 90s: 'God really was partial to her’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On