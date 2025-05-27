Unseen childhood pictures of Aishwarya Rai has Reddit saying: 'Aaradhya really is her mini me'

In a career that has spanned 30 years in the limelight, Aishwarya Rai has been called 'the most beautiful woman in the world' in almost every possible variation of those words. But new unseen pictures from her childhood reveal that the former Miss World was just as beautiful in her pre-teens as well. The pictures also have fans comparing her daughter Aaradhya to her, calling her a dead ringer for young Aish. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai showers kisses on ‘baby’ Aaradhya Bachchan in cute moment before Cannes red carpet. Watch) Childhood pictures of Aishwarya Rai have the internet buzzing.

Unseen childhood pictures of Aishwarya Rai

On Monday, the subreddit Classic Desi Celebs posted a bunch of pictures of Aishwarya Rai from her pre-Bollywood days. The carousel post featured a few pictures of a teenage Aishwarya from her modelling days. These pictures are similar to ones published earlier. However, towards the end of the 7-picture carousel were two shots of a very young Aishwarya. The first featured the actor, aged around 10-12, in what appeared to be a print ad for a pencil. Aish sported bangs with a hairband in the picture. The next picture showed an even younger Aish sitting on a chair wearing a pink and white skirt, while sporting the same hair as earlier.

Fans compare her to Aaradhya

Fans immediately noticed how similar Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, looks to her mom's younger version. "Aaradhya really is her mini me," exclaimed one fan in the comments. Another added, "I suddenly realised her daughter has her features. The second last pic, is quite telling." Many remarked that the bangs 13-year-old Aaradhya sports seem to come from her mother. "Now I know where Aaradhya’s hairstyle inspo comes from," chirped one fan.

Other pictures from the post also received love from the fans. "She really is one ethereal living painting.. so darn gorgeous," sighed one. While another attributed some divine touch to her beauty and said, "I will never in my life find anyone as beautiful as Aishwarya in her youth. She is the epitome of "bhagwaan ne bhot fursat me banaya hai" (God spent a lot of time creating her)."

Aishwarya Rai's life and career

One of the most successful and popular Bollywood stars of her age, Aishwarya has been active in cinema for close to three decades. Her last on-screen appearance was in Mani Ratnam's two-part epic, Ponniyin Selvan, for which she received critical acclaim. The actor was recently spotted at the Cannes Film Festival, where she not-so-subtly squashed rumours about marital problems by appearing with sindoor on her forehead. Aishwarya has been married to fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan since 2007. They have one child - Aaradhya.