Aishwarya Rai showers kisses on ‘baby’ Aaradhya Bachchan in cute moment before Cannes red carpet. Watch

Aishwarya Rai once again turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival this year, effortlessly proving why she's long been hailed as the queen of the red carpet. The actor, known for her timeless beauty and impeccable style, was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Before making her much-anticipated appearance on the red carpet, Aishwarya shared a heartwarming moment with Aaradhya—one that has since melted hearts across the internet. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai greets paparazzi with folded hands at Mumbai airport, keeps Aaradhya close as they return from Cannes) Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival.

On Sunday, designer Gaurav Gupta took to Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes moments of Aishwarya getting ready to walk the red carpet. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the cute moment between Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Both of them were seen twinning in black. While Aishwarya wore a black off-shoulder gown paired with a long shrug, Aaradhya was seen in casuals.

Aishwarya Rai's cute moment with Aaradhya

In the video, Aishwarya is seen blowing kisses to Gaurav and says, “Gaurav, GG.” He replies, “Hey, you look really beautiful.” Aaradhya then gives a gentle kiss near her mother’s face to avoid spoiling her makeup. Aishwarya returns the kisses and says, “And my baby, here we go again!”

The video has fans swooning over the cute moment between the mother and daughter. One of the comments read, “Such a cute video of Aish and Aaradhya.” Another commented, “Can’t get enough of her.” A third wrote, “She looks so happy,” while another added, “She is truly the queen of Cannes.”

Sharing the pictures and videos of Aishwarya, Gaurav wrote, "Since you all wanted more… She truly is the ultimate beauty. The true woman — ethereal, eternal, enchanting. There is always something special about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. The Queen of Cannes is here!!"

Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya stunned everyone with her first look at the Cannes Film Festival as she appeared in an ethereal ivory saree designed by Manish Malhotra, flaunting her sindoor. The look mesmerised her fans, who couldn’t stop talking about her beauty.

She then followed it up with another stunning appearance in Gaurav Gupta’s black gown, which featured a shimmery exterior and an overlong white train, styled in such a way that she held it with her hands. Fans were also pleased to see that the actor changed her hairstyle to a side parting for the look.