When Aishwarya Rai in 2005 left New York swooning in gold backless dress for Bride and Prejudice premiere: Pics

Aishwarya Rai has been the talk of the town after she walked the 78th Cannes Film Festival red carpet in two glamorous looks - an ivory and gold custom saree by Manish Malhotra and a hand-embroidered charcoal black gown by Gaurav Gupta. Aishwarya Rai attends the Bride and Prejudice screening in New York in 2005.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's Cannes necklace with ivory saree had insane 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds

But the Queen of Cannes's sartorial prowess on the international stage is not just limited to Cannes; there have been several moments in the past where the former Miss World wowed the international audience with her impeccable style. For instance, when Aishwarya attended the Bride and Prejudice premiere in New York in 2005.

Desi Elizabeth Bennet

It's a pity that many are oblivious to the Indian adaptation of Pride & Prejudice titled Bride and Prejudice. And more disappointing, that we don't talk enough about Aishwarya's golden goddess look in a chic dress that served Hollywood glamour at the film's premiere. Ash, who starred as the main lead in the Bollywood musical, donned a champagne gold hue and took over New York.

The premiere ensemble featured a crew neckline, a sleeveless design, cross-stitched ribbon threads on the side adding character to the dress, side zip closure, ribbon ties on the back showing off a backless design, a draped skirt, an asymmetric high-low hem, and a bodycon silhouette that hugged her enviable frame perfectly.

How did Aishwarya style the ensemble?

Aishwarya accessorised her glamorous dress with embellished gold peep-toe heels, a statement ring, and dainty diamond ear studs. With her luscious tresses styled in old Hollywood style curls and a side parting, what's not to like? Today's stylists need to take notes.

As for the glam, she chose a minimal look, including feathered brows, winged eyeliner, glittery pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and glossy pink lips.

Meanwhile, apart from Aishwarya Rai, Bride and Prejudice also starred Martin Henderson, Naveen Andrews, Namrata Shirodkar, Indira Varma, Anupam Kher, and others.