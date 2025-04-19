Suhana Khan in yellow bodycon dress is a literal ray of sunshine; her tiny Dior bag makes a serious style statement

Suhana Khan has worn a number of dresses that indicate her fun yet elegant sense of personal style during her recent outings. Stepping out in a Dolce and Gabbana dress, the actor was a ray of sunshine as she walked into an event in Mumbai on April 18. She also carried a matching Dior bag for the occasion: a Micro Lady Dior Bag in mustard yellow, a tiny bag that is putting us in a springy mood. Also read | Suhana Khan channels Gauri Khan’s style in floral kaftan; pairs it with stylish ₹1 lakh bag Suhana Khan wore a yellow dress at an event in Mumbai on April 18. (Pic on right: Instagram/ Suhana Khan)

What did Suhana Khan wear?

Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023, demanded attention in a sleeveless yellow dress, which had a boat neck. The wardrobe choice was a departure from the more neutral tones we've seen her wearing recently, like the black dress she sported during an event in Mumbai just a day ago.

Take a look at Suhana's two most recent looks:

How much does Suhana Khan's yellow dress cost?

Suhana's tweed dress from Dolce and Gabbana is currently on sale on Farfetch.com for $1,320 (approximately ₹1.12 lakh). Made from a cotton blend, it's punctuated with a gold-tone DG logo plaque at the waist. The dress has a fitted waistline, an A-line skirt, and knee length. Suhana kept her accessories to a minimum — apart from her yellow Dior bag, she chose sleek beige pumps — and her hair and makeup low-key.

How to copy Suhana Khan's look

Styling a yellow bodycon dress with neutral heels and a matching tiny handbag can create a striking and glamorous look. Here are some tips to consider, if you wish to recreate Suhana's latest look: mix different textures, such as the tweed dress, the sleek heels, and the tiny handbag's material, to add depth to your look.

Let the dress be the focal point by keeping jewellery simple and understated. A pair of stud earrings or a delicate necklace can complement the outfit without overwhelming it.