Suhana Khan channels Gauri Khan’s style in floral kaftan; pairs it with stylish 1 lakh bag

Suhana Khan's latest look proves that kaftans are here to stay. The Archies star is always serving stylish looks, and her latest appearance on March 18 was no exception. This time, she ditched her usual dresses and denim and embraced the effortless charm of a kaftan, channelling her mother, Gauri Khan, who is often spotted rocking this breezy silhouette. But it wasn't just the outfit that caught our attention; her accessories were just as chic. Let's decode her look and take some serious style notes. (Also read: Suhana Khan follows in dad Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps, wears luxe watch worth ₹1.43 crore ) Suhana Khan stuns in effortless kaftan look. (Instagram/@yogenshah_s)

Suhana Khan rocks stylish kaftan

Suhana's stunning kaftan set is straight from the shelves of Rajdeep Ranawat. It features a V-neckline, relaxed full sleeves, and a flowy silhouette, making it the perfect breezy pick. Paired with matching pants, the ensemble exudes comfort and style in equal measure. The pastel floral print adds a soft, feminine touch, while the black-and-white borders on the hemlines create the perfect contrast—striking just the right balance of colours. No wonder her outfit is an instant eye-catcher.

She accessorized her look with metallic stud earrings, rectangular black sunglasses, a sleek wristwatch, and a pair of brown Hermès slides. Adding a luxe touch to her ensemble, Suhana carried the coveted Louis Vuitton Nano Diane Bag, worth a whopping ₹1,81,000.

Her makeup was minimal, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and soft nude lipstick. As for her hair, she swept back her luscious tresses into a chic half-updo, adding the perfect finishing touch to her stylish look. Simple, sophisticated, and oh-so-glam.

On the work front

Suhana Khan was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s OTT film The Archies. She is now gearing up for her big-screen debut alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the much-anticipated film The King.