Suhana Khan steals the show in little black dress priced at 4.2 lakh; even her tiny bag costs lakhs

Everyone loves a classic LBD (little black dress), but not all black dresses are cut from the same cloth. Something you'd wear during the day is going to differ from a party outfit you'd choose for a night out. Case in point: on Saturday, actor Suhana Khan stepped out in Mumbai wearing a body-con black dress that had major '90s vibes, and pairing it with her metallic bag made it perfect for a night of partying. Also read | Kriti Sanon raises temperature in sizzling little black dress; price tag will blow your mind Suhana Khan shows how to wear the little black dress during an outing in Mumbai on Saturday.

Suhana Khan shines in black party dress

Suhana Khan, in her black dress, was an instant head-turner when she walked out of her car and posed for the paparazzi outside a Mumbai restaurant on Saturday night. Paired with her glamorous soft curls hair and understated yet glowing makeup, her dress screamed elevated cocktail look.

Here's a closer look at Suhana's ultimate party dress:

How much does this Suhana look cost?

Suhana is wearing the Versace Crystal Mini Dress, which is worth ₹421,600 on the designer label's website. This sleeveless mini dress features a draped cowl neckline, tonal crystal embellishments, and accent Medusa '95 hardware at the shoulder straps.

Suhana completed her look with Valentino Garavani Small Loco Shoulder Bag, which sells for around $2,495(approximately ₹2,11,599) on Farfetch and Christian Louboutin Clare Slingback Pumps.

How to wear an LBD right now

If you're looking to add some life to your little black dress, you can layer it with pants or even pair it with sneakers. You can also stick with a black fit-and-flare dress and a blazer combo as there's something classic about a head-to-toe black look that's impeccably tailored. If your dress is sheer, going all black with accessories won't feel too heavy. Think black loafers and a matching handbag.