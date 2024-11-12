Kriti Sanon raises temperature in sizzling little black dress; price tag will blow your mind

Kriti Sanon picked her most badass look to hit the red carpet of her Do Patti success party in Mumbai on Monday. The actor channelled a sultry energy in her Alex Perry look and soaked up the spotlight in the Australian designer's black halter neck mini dress. Also read | Sara to Kiara: Celebs in black dresses Kriti Sanon dazzles in black at her film Do Patti's success party.

More about Kriti Sanon's party look

Kriti Sanon's designer dress featured a sizeable cutout detailing on the chest and a low back. The thin noodle straps of the halter neck transform the dress into a semi-backless design.

Kriti paired the look with sheer black stockings and black studded heels. To complete her party ensemble, Kriti wore her hair in soft, loose waves parted at the center and face-framing hair bangs; she tied the whole look together with her statement rings on either hands.

How much would this look cost you?

Kriti Sanon's little black dress (LBD) sells for $2,111 (approximately ₹1,78,146) on discount on Farfetch.com. According to zalando.de, her Stradivarius heels cost £39.99 (approximately ₹4,333).

How to wear an LBD right now

When you think about style basics, the LBD is right up there with a good pair of blue jeans. We've all got one, if not three, in our closet. If you're looking to add some life to your little black dress, you can layer it with pants or even pair it with sneakers.

You can also stick with a black fit-and-flare dress and a blazer combo as there's something classic about a head-to-toe black look that's impeccably tailored. If your dress is sheer, going all black with accessories won't feel too heavy. Think black loafers and a matching handbag.

Need more tips? If your LBD has any coloured embellishments, play them up by coordinating accessories, like an oversize coloured handbag. Even the most basic LBD can wow — just top it with a statement jacket and and some sparkly statement heels.