Aishwarya Rai greets paparazzi with folded hands at Mumbai airport, keeps Aaradhya close as they return from Cannes

Actor Aishwarya Rai, who made an appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, returned to Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai deftly avoids wardrobe malfunction on red carpet after Helen Mirren steps on her cape. Watch) Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya Rai returns to Mumbai after attending Cannes Film Festival

In a video, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan exited the Mumbai airport holding hands. Aishwarya greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and smiled at them. Aaradhya also smiled at the crowd as she held her mother's hands. As the crowd surrounded them, she kept her hands around Aaradhya while making their way towards the car.

Aaradhya Bachchan seen with mom Aishwarya at Mumbai airport

Aishwarya also briefly posed with the paparazzi before entering her car. For the travel, Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinned in black outfits. Aishwarya wore a black top, matching tights and a coat. Aaradhya opted for a black top, blue denims and a black coat.

Aishwarya at Cannes

For day one at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya opted for a traditional look, gracing the red carpet in an elegant ivory handloom Banarasi saree. It was accessorised with a long pallu on her left side and a flowing lace train on her right. She completed her look with a layered ruby necklace and sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead.

The actor, who has been a regular at Cannes for the past 20 years, made an appearance at the film gala ahead of the premiere of filmmaker Oliver Hermanus' historical drama The History of Sound. For her second Cannes 2025 appearance, Aishwarya wore a custom Gaurav Gupta couture creation. She stepped out in a dramatic black shimmer gown paired with an oversized white cape.

About Aishwarya's last film

Aishwarya's last film was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). The film also features Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Prakash Raj among others. Aishwarya is yet to announce her next project.