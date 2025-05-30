Aishwarya Rai's unseen Cannes 2025 look in lavender suit has internet swooning over her ‘insane face card’

The ‘Queen of Cannes’ Aishwarya Rai's unseen look from the 78th Festival de Cannes has delighted the internet, once again. After two striking red carpet looks – a glittering Gaurav Gupta gown and a gorgeous ivory-gold saree by Manish Malhotra – Aishwarya's Cannes 2025 red carpet moments were a breath of fresh air after last year's looks, which received a lukewarm response from fans. According to her fans, this new look is in league with the other two outfits from Cannes 2025. Aishwarya Rai dazzles in a lavender suit and stunning makeup.

Aishwarya's unseen boss lady moment at Cannes

On May 30, the Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip posted pictures of Aishwarya's unseen Cannes look. The pictures show the actor dressed in a lavender two-piece suit featuring a blazer with shawl lapels, satin pleats on the bodice, full-length sleeves, a single button closure on the front, patch pockets, a tailored fit, and padded shoulders.

She wore the jacket over a lavender blouse featuring a V neckline and a relaxed silhouette. A pair of matching lavender pants completed Aishwarya's Cannes outfit. The bottoms have a relaxed fit, a high waistline, and a flared design. Lavender, for quite a long time, has been a favoured summer colour, and with Aishwarya's stamp of approval, it seems it is not changing any time soon.

How did Aishwarya Rai style the outfit?

Aishwarya accessorised the lavender ensemble with a silver cocktail ring adorned with shimmering diamonds. She styled her luscious auburn locks in a side parting, enhanced with soft, blowout waves. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, muted smokey eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and soft contouring. A bold red lip shade gave the finishing touch.

Face card never declines!

Fans loved Aishwarya's look, while some Reddit users shared their delight over not seeing another ‘tent outfit and middle partition hair’. A user wrote, “That insane face card.” Another commented, “Wow, love this look!! Why wasn’t it shown?” A fan commented, “Ye hui na baat Aish.”