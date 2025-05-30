Jacqueline Fernandez wears glittering jewels as top in new sultry pics, internet is ‘obsessed’ with her crystal bra

Jacqueline Fernandez never ceases to amaze her fans with her head-turning sartorial choices. After dazzling in designer ensembles during the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Jacqueline is back in Mumbai to serve new stunning fashion moments. Proof: her latest pictures in a crystal bra top and a black co-ord set. Jacqueline Fernandez wows fans with her latest outfit.

Glittering jewels transformed into a bra top

Why wear accessories when you can wear jewellery as clothes? Jacqueline Fernandez and her stylist Chandini Whabi believe so. On May 29, Chandini shared pictures of Jacqueline wearing a crystal bra top from the label Area. Decked in glittering crystals, the bralette has a sleeveless design, a backless detail, a super-cropped hem length showing off her toned midriff, and a plunging neckline.

More details about Jacqueline's outfit

Jacqueline layered the crystal bra top with a collarless blazer from the same clothing label. It features an open front, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, side pockets, a crystal brooch adorned on the breast, and an oversized silhouette.

Jacqueline completed the look with black leggings featuring zipper brief detailing, a high-rise waistline, a bodycon fitting, and a zipper design on the hem, which Jacqueline left open. She accessorised the outfit with minimal additions, letting the crystal bra top be the highlight. She wore silver strappy mules, cocktail rings, and crystal-embellished ear cuffs.

With her hair tied in a sleek twisted top knot, Jacqueline chose winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glittering pink eye shadow, darkened brows, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, glossy pink lips, and soft contouring for the glam.

What did the internet say?

Fans loved Jacqueline's edgy and sultry look. One Instagram user commented, “Obsessed.” Another wrote, “Wow! So cool.” A fan commented, “Ufff! Too Good.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5. Apart from the actor, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and others.