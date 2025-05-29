Alia Bhatt reveals she will return to Cannes Film Festival next year, fans want her to take Ranbir Kapoor along

Actor Alia Bhatt has settled back into her routine after a dazzling debut at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, but she's not done with the red carpet just yet. The actor has confirmed that she is all set to walk the Cannes red carpet again next year. Also read: Alia Bhatt sings praises for Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai: ‘Have grown up watching her in all the glory' Alia’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival was through her association with beauty brand L'Oréal Paris.

Alia Bhatt to return to Cannes next year

Alia took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a batch of behind-the-scenes photos from her experience at the Cannes Film Festival. The glamorous gallery featured snaps of her getting ready, strutting down hallway corridors, and arriving at the iconic red carpet.

The first photograph showed her team preparing her for her red-carpet debut in a Schiaparelli ensemble. Other videos featured her getting ready in a powder yellow Gucci skirt and bralette, with her makeup artist perfecting her red lip look.

A photograph showcased her striking pose in a Gucci saree interpretation, which generated buzz on social media. The post also captured her enjoying live music and posing in an Armani ensemble.

The series concluded with a heartwarming group photo with her team, including stylist Rhea Kapoor.

Sharing the images, Alia wrote, “Alia wrote, "Cannes-dids... Okay bye, see you next year”, confirming that she will attend the film festival next year too.

As soon as Alia's post went live, her fans flooded the comments section with love and admiration. Among them, Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan commented, “Best pics n best team”.

Many fans couldn't help but ask Alia to bring her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, along with her to the Cannes Film Festival next year, flooding her comments section with requests for a joint appearance.

“Agli baar Ranbir ko bhi saath leke jaana (Next time take Ranbir along with you),” wrote one fan, with another chiming in, “See you next year with Ranbir”.

Alia at Cannes

Alia’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival was through her association with beauty brand L'Oréal Paris. She turned heads at the film festival with her dazzling array of outfits. For the closing ceremony, she wore a gown by Gucci, which was inspired by the Indian saree. Made from sheer fabric, it featured a reticulate pattern with silver sequins and Swarovski crystals throughout. The blouse was a minimal bralette style, complementing the heavily embellished saree.