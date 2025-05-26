Alia Bhatt sings praises for Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai: ‘Have grown up watching her in all the glory'

Actor Alia Bhatt is earning praise for serving up some serious style goals at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Now, she is spilling the tea on her inspiration, and it is none other than Aishwarya Rai. Also read: How Alia Bhatt turned around her necklace breaking at Cannes 2025 into her most memorable moment on red carpet. Watch Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai attended the Cannes Film Festival as brand ambassadors of L'Oréal.

Alia gives shout-out to Aishwarya

The actor gave a huge shout-out to Aishwarya during an interview with Brut. In the chat, she called Aishwarya, hailing her for representing India on a global stage. The video of the interview has surfaced on social media, including Reddit.

“I think around this time everybody is on their phone, looking at the red carpet looks, looking at the beauty looks,” Alia said.

She added, I, for one, have actually grown up watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walk the carpet in all her glory and really representing India on this global stage. It was always such a huge inspiration. So it really feels very nice, like a pinch-me moment to be here. And it's actually really lovely energy.”

Alia made a gorgeous debut at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She attended as one of the L'Oreal ambassadors. For her first outing, Alia picked a light yellow embroidered gown with flower motifs stitched all over it. On May 24, Alia walked the Cannes red carpet in a Gucci ensemble, which many called the brand's first-ever creation inspired by the Indian saree.

Fans praise Alia

Fans are absolutely loving the way Alia speaks about Aishwarya, and how she showcased her admiration and respect. One wrote, “One thing I have noticed about her is that she is always giving credits and taking names of other actresses and even if it’s just for the camera it’s still admirable”, and one shared, “This makes me like her a lot. Gave credit where credit is due”.

“She always does this! Crediting and respecting her peers and seniors,” one comment read. Another fan wrote, “One thing about Alia, she will always talk good about other actresse and take their name, love that about her”.

Aish at Cannes

Aishwarya is no stranger to Cannes. She has returned to the film festival consistently and put Indian fashion on the world map. She made her debut on the red carpet when her film Devdas premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. She had debuted with a yellow sari, and posed alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

This year, Aishwarya also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival as brand ambassador of the cosmetic brand. The actor won praise for her outing in custom Manish Malhotra sari richly embellished with traditional Indian jewellery and sindoor. For her 22nd appearance at the festival, Aishwarya opted for a classic white handwoven kadwa Banarasi sari, reimagined with a couture gown silhouette and a handwoven tissue drape. The ivory and gold ensemble boasted a long, sheer train with exquisite gold embroidery and sequin work that flowed like a dupatta, lending a dramatic touch to the overall look.