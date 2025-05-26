How Alia Bhatt turned around her necklace breaking at Cannes 2025 into her most memorable moment on red carpet. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt's pose with her hand around her neck on the red carpet on the closing day of the Cannes Film Festival was a moment of quick thinking. It wasn't a pre-planned gesture, but rather a move to prevent a last-minute wardrobe mishap. Also read: ‘In what universe is this a saree?’: Alia Bhatt's Swarovski Gucci look for Cannes has internet scratching their heads A new video surfaced on social media shows Alia's necklace getting unhooked and almost slipping off.

The truth behind her pose

On May 24, Alia walked the Cannes red carpet for the second time in a Gucci ensemble, which many called the luxury brand's first-ever creation inspired by the Indian saree. Alia's pose, however, has stolen the spotlight, with everyone buzzing about the split-second reaction to avoid an awkward moment on the red carpet.

A new video surfaced on social media shows Alia's necklace getting unhooked and almost slipping off. The video captures the moment when Alia's necklace starts to slip off, prompting her to swiftly grasp it and pose with her hand around her neck, preventing the necklace from falling.

For the outing, Alia wore jewellery by Malabar Gold and Diamonds. She wore a necklace with rare old European-cut diamonds in rustic gold with an oxidised finish. The pieces came with vintage Victorian charm. It was co-created with Rhea Kapoor and reimagined by Mine Diamonds.

Social media users were quick to praise Alia's swift thinking and poise as she handled the necklace mishap on the red carpet. “Credits given where it’s due. She did it pretty gracefully,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Yeah, she wasn't nervous at all. I loved this new look of hers”.

“Oh that's why her hand was there, i thought she was trying a new pose and she absolutely nailed it no doubt in it,” another social media user.

Alia stuns at Cannes

Alia Bhatt wore a GG monogrammed sari-inspired drape by Gucci at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

Alia dazzled on the red carpet in a nude-hued, sequinned Gucci ensemble that was inspired by a sari drape and adorned with the brand's iconic GG monogram. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the ensemble is being described as Gucci’s first creation with the Indian silhouette. The look was bejewelled from head to toe in Swarovski crystals.

The outfit featured a plunging blouse, a straight skirt, and a dupatta-like drape, all intricately woven into a mesh of GG monograms, creating a jaal. Alia was at the film festival as one of the ambassadors of cosmetic brand, L'Oréal.