Amitabh Bachchan bows down to fans who visited him at Jalsa despite heavy rain: 'May this love, ever be'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his gratitude to his fans who visited him on Sunday outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa, despite heavy rainfall. Taking to his blog, Amitabh said that he bowed down to those people and prayed for them. Amitabh also shared a bunch of pictures, as several people were seen standing in the rain. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shuts down troll with classy response after being asked to 'sleep early if he doesn't want to die soon') Amitabh Bachchan has been meeting fans outside Jalsa for many years now.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for meeting him despite heavy rains

In the photos, Amitabh also gave a glimpse of himself and his home Jalsa. Sharing it, he wrote, "Musla dhar barish, lekin woh khade rahe, ade rahe. Iss sneh ka mere paas koi uttar nahi, na koi shabd (It was torrential rains but they stood there, didn't budge. I don't have any answer to this love, no words)."

Amitabh bows down to fans

Amitabh said that though he asked them to go back home, they stood there. "Bas Ishwar ki kripa bani rahe-mujh par nahi-unpar jinka sneh koi bhi barish rok nahi sakti. Bohut kaha ki ghar jao, paani baras raha hai, lekin nahi. Khade rahe, ade rahe. Main natmastak hoon unke saamne (Let God's grace be there, not on me, but on those whose love can't be stopped by any rain. I asked them to go home, it's raining, but no, they stood there. I bow down to them)." he added.

Amitabh shared several photos on his blog.

Amitabh expressed his love, gratitude, respect to fans

The actor expressed his respect who took the trouble to meet him. "The rain in the most heavy downpour .. and they stand there in disciplined respect .. no not they .. I .. I express my respect to them ..from adjoining buildings they wave their love .. i try to notice them .. and ever attempt .. they acknowledge .. it is a moving feel," he continued.

"I do not wish to turn away .. but the rain .. they are getting wet .. when I turn away they shall too and avoid getting wet .. This be my home , my place , my residence .. for years it has been the gateway for the thousands that come - just for a glance ! This be the blessings of the Almighty .. may this affection and love from them, ever be .. my respect and my love ever," concluded his note.

Amitabh has been meeting hundreds of fans outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa, every Sunday for several years now.