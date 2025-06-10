Amitabh Bachchan shuts down troll with classy response after being asked to 'sleep early if he doesn't want to die soon'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is known not just for his iconic performances but also for his witty and dignified presence on social media. Late on Monday night, as he interacted with fans on X (formerly Twitter), one user tried to troll him with a remark about his bedtime. But Big B shut down the comment with a calm and classy response. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan says he's humbled after 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' star Allu Arjun calls him inspiration) Amitabh Bachchan hits back at trolls for mocking him about late night posts.

Amitabh Bachchan shuts down troll

Taking to X in the early hours of Monday, Amitabh wrote, "T 5405 - Gadgets break .. Longevity lasts!!! (sic)." Shortly after he posted the tweet, a user tried to take a dig at the actor with a sarcastic remark, but Amitabh was quick to respond, clearly not in the mood for trolling.

The user commented, "Samay se so jaaya karo, varna lambi umar bhi nahi tikegi" (Try to sleep on time, otherwise even a long life won’t last). In response, Amitabh replied with grace and wit: "Mere maran ki baat karne ke liye dhanyawad; Ishwar ki kripa" (Thank you for talking about my death; God bless you!).

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to troll on X.

Big B on constant criticism

Earlier in May, Amitabh opened up about the criticism he often receives. In a blog post, he wrote, "And they tell me to change my signature .. to not put dots in it .. to not put curved lines .. to wear this, to wear that .. to not visit here or there .. to not talk here, to not talk there .. when you talk they say why do you talk .. when you do not talk they say why you do not talk."

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent and upcoming projects

Big B was last seen in Vettaiyan, alongside superstar Rajinikanth. The film marked their reunion on screen after 33 years, although it didn’t quite live up to audience expectations. He will next be seen in the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Amitabh played the role of Ashwatthama in the first instalment—a performance that garnered widespread acclaim. The sequel is expected to go on floors in December this year.