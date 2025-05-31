Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Proud parents Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth come together to attend son Yathra's school graduation. See pics

BySantanu Das
May 31, 2025 09:22 PM IST

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth were all smiles as they came together to show up for son Yathra's school graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth were proud parents as their eldest son, Yathra, graduated from school. On Saturday, Dhanush took to his Instagram account to share the beautiful pictures from the graduation ceremony where he was seen hugging Yathra. Dhanush co-parents sons Yathra and Linga with ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth. (Also read: After Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja to take legal action against Good Bad Ugly team over song)

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth were seen hugging son Yathra.
Dhanush celebrates Yathra's special day

In the pictures, Yathra was seen wearing a deep blue graduation robe and cap, as he embraced Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth who stood in front of him. Dhanush was seen in a white shirt as he hugged him. Aishwarya stood on the other side. In the caption, Dhanush kept it short and precise, “PROUD PARENTS (red heart emoticons) #yathra”

About Aishwarya and Dhanush

Dhanush and Aishwarya got married in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Linga and Yatra. They live close to each other in Poes Garden, and the children spend time with both parents. The couple continues to co-parent their sons and frequently share pictures with them on their social media accounts.

On January 17, 2022, Dhanush announced their separation via a post on X, stating, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been one of growth, understanding, adjustment, and adaptation. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate.” Their divorce was granted last year.

On the work front, Dhanush will be seen next in Kuberaa, which also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago and intrigued fans. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 20 later this year.

Meanwhile, it was announced at the Cannes Film Festival that Dhanush will star in and as APJ Abdul Kalam in a biopic directed by Om Raut.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
