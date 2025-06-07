Shobana recalls Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction after she was asked to change clothes behind a tree during song shoot. Watch

Actor Shobana recently delighted fans with an Instagram live session, during which she shared insights about her experience working with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD. Praising his humility and professionalism, she recalled a memorable incident from a song shoot in Ahmedabad that left a lasting impression on her. (Also Read: Mohanlal reunites with Shobana for his 360th film directed by Tharun Moorthy. See new pics) Shobana recalls Amitabh Bachchan's sweet gesture while shooting music video with him.

Shobana spoke about how Big B reacted when she was asked to change clothes behind a tree and said, “Bachchan sir, from then to now, is the same — the most humble artiste I’ve worked with. Actually, some of the greatest artistes share one trait: humility. I’ll tell you an anecdote about Bachchan sir. I shot a small portion of a song with him many years ago in Ahmedabad, where I had loads of fabric wrapped around me. Bachchan sir had a caravan, and the entire city had come to a standstill because everyone came to see the shoot.”

She continued, “So I asked where my caravan was, as I had many costume changes. Someone remarked, ‘Ah, she's from Malayalam cinema, they’re all very adjustable, she can change behind a tree.’ Bachchan sir heard this on the walkie-talkie, immediately came out, and asked, ‘Who said that?’ He then invited me to his caravan and stepped out to let me use it. Even during Kalki, despite being in heavy prosthetics, he showed such grace and culture. Whenever someone came to meet him, he would stand up to greet them even with all that weight on him.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

The mythological science-fiction film, directed by Nag Ashwin, features Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Shobana as Mariam — the leader of Shambhala, Deepika Padukone as SU-M80 alias Sumathi — a pregnant lab subject and the prophesied mother of Kalki, Prabhas in a dual role as a bounty hunter and Karna, and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin, among others. The film proved to be a major box office success, collecting ₹1042.25 crore worldwide. The second part is set to go on floors in December this year.