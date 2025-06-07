Aamir Khan reveals it was Amitabh Bachchan who supported the idea of Sitaare Zameen Par's theatre-only release

Aamir Khan is returning to the big screen after three years with his next, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is looking for an exclusive release in theatres on June 20. Aamir has previously stated that he wants to keep the film in theatres and avoid immediate release on OTT platforms. Now, in an interaction with India Today, he shared how Amitabh Bachchan encouraged him to pursue this release model. (Also read: Sitaare Zameen Par title song: Aamir Khan, Genelia D'Souza spread joy in peppy number, fans call it ‘OG sports anthem’) Aamir Khan shared what Amitabh Bachchan told him about the theatre-only release idea of Sitaare Zameen Par.

What Aamir said

During the interaction, Aamir shared that even though he has no issue with any streaming platforms, he was unable to find logic in the timeline in which a film has a theatrical release and then premieres on OTT within the next few weeks. He added that it was Amitabh Bachchan who encouraged him to take the risk and stick to his beliefs with the theatre-only release.

‘I want audiences to go to theatres’

Aamir added, “I am a loyalist of cinema, and I believe in it. Yes, it’s a big risk, and there’s a lot [of money] involved. If I don’t get that chunk of my pre-sales, and the film doesn’t work, it could lead to a major loss. I did receive offers, but I turned them down because I want audiences to go to theatres and watch my film. I believe in cinema, and I believe in my audience."

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par. The film, which sees him play a basketball coach training a team of players with special needs, is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. It is directed by RS Prasanna. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.