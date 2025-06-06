Aamir Khan lists his favourite performances of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; reveals he hasn't watched Jawan, Pathaan

Bollywood’s iconic trio – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan – have ruled the industry for decades, delivering some of the biggest blockbusters and shaping the course of Hindi cinema. While they’re often seen as rivals at the box office, off-screen they share a mutual respect and camaraderie. At the recent Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit & Awards 2025, Aamir opened up about his admiration for his fellow Khans and revealed his favourite performances by Salman and Shah Rukh. (Also Read: Aamir Khan is a legend who acts like a newcomer when newcomers act like legends: Sitaare Zameen Par director RS Prasanna) Aamir Khan reveals his favourite films of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir Khan reveals his favourite films of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

When asked about his favourite roles, Aamir said, “My favourite performance of Salman’s is Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dabangg. As for Shah Rukh, I really loved Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of my favourite films of his. I haven’t seen his recent films Pathaan and Jawan.”

Recently, Shah Rukh and Salman were spotted attending Aamir’s birthday bash at his residence. While SRK shielded his face from the paparazzi on arrival, Salman made a stylish entrance with heavy security. Last year, during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir spoke about a potential film with the other two stars. He said he had recently met both of them and expressed that after so many years in the industry, it would be unfair to audiences if they didn’t collaborate on at least one film together.

Aamir added that he had spoken to both Salman and Shah Rukh about the possibility of a joint project, and both actors are enthusiastic about finding the right story. He shared that they are hoping good directors will approach them with interesting scripts so they can work together soon.

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan’s upcoming films

Aamir is awaiting the release of his sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and is set to hit theatres on June 20. Salman will next be seen in an action drama alongside Sanjay Dutt. He also has Kick 2 in the pipeline.

Shah Rukh is currently filming King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film reportedly stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Deepika Padukone, among other major names. However, the official cast announcement is yet to be made.