Patralekhaa recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, credits him for having a house in Mumbai
Patralekhaa reveales that Shah Rukh Khan's advice inspired her husband Rajkummar Rao to work harder, leading to their Mumbai home.
Actor Patralekhaa recently opened up about her first meeting with none-other-than superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview. The Phule actor shared her fondest memories meeting the star and revealed that it is because of him that she and husband-actor Rajkummar Rao have a house in Mumbai today. (Also read: When Rajkummar Rao fired his cook for disrespecting wife Patralekha: 'Aap apna bag pack kijiye')
Patralekhaa gushes about her first meeting with SRK
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Patralekhaa shared her experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. The 35-year-old actor showed a picture with Pathaan star and said, "I was blown away by his charm, by the aura, the enigma that surrounds him. He is everything that you have hear about him. He is kind, well-spoken, and respectful. I was smitten meeting him."
The Citylights actor also recalled the time when her husband Rajkummar talked with Shah Rukh about his dream of having a house like Mannat. Rajkummar had earlier mentioned how the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge star advised him to have a bigger house because it would motivate him to work harder. Patralekhaa gleefully said, “Thanks to SRK sir, that we have a house today.”
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for over a decade, and finally got married on November 15, 2021.
Patralekhaa’s upcoming project
Patralekhaa was last seen in the film Phule with Pratik Gandhi, which was directed by Anant Mahadevan. The film was based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. She will next be seen in the revenge crime thriller Suryast, which also stars Lara Dutta. The release date is yet to be announced.
She also has Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru's Gulkanda Tales in her kitty. The show's star cast includes like Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Kunal Kemmu in key roles.