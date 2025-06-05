Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Patralekhaa recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, credits him for having a house in Mumbai

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 05, 2025 09:00 PM IST

Patralekhaa reveales that Shah Rukh Khan's advice inspired her husband Rajkummar Rao to work harder, leading to their Mumbai home.

Actor Patralekhaa recently opened up about her first meeting with none-other-than superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview. The Phule actor shared her fondest memories meeting the star and revealed that it is because of him that she and husband-actor Rajkummar Rao have a house in Mumbai today. (Also read: When Rajkummar Rao fired his cook for disrespecting wife Patralekha: 'Aap apna bag pack kijiye')

Patralekhaa talks about meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in an interview.
Patralekhaa talks about meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in an interview.

Patralekhaa gushes about her first meeting with SRK

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Patralekhaa shared her experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. The 35-year-old actor showed a picture with Pathaan star and said, "I was blown away by his charm, by the aura, the enigma that surrounds him. He is everything that you have hear about him. He is kind, well-spoken, and respectful. I was smitten meeting him."

The Citylights actor also recalled the time when her husband Rajkummar talked with Shah Rukh about his dream of having a house like Mannat. Rajkummar had earlier mentioned how the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge star advised him to have a bigger house because it would motivate him to work harder. Patralekhaa gleefully said, “Thanks to SRK sir, that we have a house today.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for over a decade, and finally got married on November 15, 2021.

Patralekhaa’s upcoming project

Patralekhaa was last seen in the film Phule with Pratik Gandhi, which was directed by Anant Mahadevan. The film was based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. She will next be seen in the revenge crime thriller Suryast, which also stars Lara Dutta. The release date is yet to be announced. 

She also has Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru's Gulkanda Tales in her kitty. The show's star cast includes like Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Kunal Kemmu in key roles.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Patralekhaa recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, credits him for having a house in Mumbai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On