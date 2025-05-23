When Rajkummar Rao fired his cook for disrespecting wife Patralekha: 'Aap apna bag pack kijiye'

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are one one of the cutest couple in the B-town. In a recent show, comedian Raunaq Rajani invited Rajkummar along with comedians Abish Mathew and Urooj Ashfaq to discuss relationship advice. The conversation went on to discussing home cooks and Rajkummar had an interesting story to share. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have been married for four years.

(Also read: Bhool Chuk Maaf review: A tiring comedy where time loops, laughs lag and Rajkummar Rao hits refresh again)

In the show called RelashionShit Advice, Raunaq discussed how his chef doesn't regard his wife much, which borders on disrespect. He listens to only the male in the house and looks through his wife, but they haven't fired him because he is a good cook. Rajkummar jumped into the conversation and gave an example where he and wife Patralekha were facing a similar situation.

When Rajkummar fired his cook

“I’ll tell you an example from our house, and guys, see the difference. We had a cook, he must’ve been around 48. A great cook! For the first time in my life, I was getting some great Mexican vegetarian food. Otherwise it would just be some hari sabzi and rice (with his earlier cook),” Rajkummar said.

Rajkummar further said, "He made a great Mexican platter for me, and after two days, Patra told me, ‘Listen, this guy doesn’t talk nicely to me. I think there’s some issue’. And I could figure out. On the third day, when Patra asked him something, he made a face. But with me, he’d talk with a lot of respect. You know what I did? I called him and said, ‘Aap apna bag pack kijiye aur chale jaiye' (pack your bags and leave).”

The crowd applauded Rajkummar for taking a stand for his wife.

About Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha's relationship

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for over a decade, and got married on November 15, 2021. They announced the news on social media, writing, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond”. They have worked together on various projects, including the highly acclaimed film Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Rajkummar is busy promoting his latest Bhool Chuk Maaf, also starring Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is now running in theaters.